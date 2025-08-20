Volunteer group has material stolen from local children’s memorial

SPRINGFIELD — A volunteer group says someone stole material from a memorial pond and garden for children.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to volunteers about the theft. They share their anger about what happened tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
Just a few weeks ago, over a ton of landscaping mulch was donated for a children’s memorial garden in Springfield.
Now, more than half of it is gone, setting the group back and leaving unanswered questions.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Upscale Italian restaurant chain abruptly closes area’s only location; We now know why
- Over 200 tons of debris cleared after historic catholic church fire
- Son of NFL Hall of Famer removed from UC men’s basketball team, coach says
“We’re doing this out of the great graciousness of our hearts, so that being said, whoever you are, you’re taking from honest people,” Khaliid Smoot, a volunteer, said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group