Vietnam veteran gets new home in Vandalia, thanks to Habitat for Humanity

VANDALIA — A Vietnam veteran and his family now have a home with enough space thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The home dedication ceremony happened Friday in Vandalia, and Len Pringle got the keys to his new home.

“So this grandiose dream of mine, hey, let’s go to Dayton, Ohio,” Pringle said.

Len and his family’s dream of living in a spacious home has come true.

“We all are going to do positive things for this community. I thank the City of Vandalia and Habitat for Humanity, all those beautiful faces,” Pringle said.

Through Habitat for Humanity’s affordable mortgage program, Pringle and his wife took classes to learn about homeownership.

Before this, the Pringles lived in a two-bedroom rental, their new three-bedroom home feels much more comfortable.

Pringle says he wants people to know that some veterans struggle, and they want to become homeowners too.

“Veterans need help. Vets are on the streets, they need housing. We need to do something. It starts here,” Pringle said.

