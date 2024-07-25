Video shows investigators arrest man accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old

CLEVELAND — New video shows investigators arresting the man accused of killing a 16-year-old and a pregnant woman in Dayton.

The killings happened in May, but police found the suspect, Nicole N. Cunigan Jr., 32, of Dayton, hiding in Cleveland Wednesday after he led state troopers on a chase through a neighborhood.

At approximately 3:19 p.m., Cunigan was found inside an abandoned house in the 12000 block of Osceola Ave.

On May 22, Cunigan allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Precious Taste and 16-year-old Deante Johnson at a house in the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Taste was four months pregnant at the time of the shooting. She also shared 4-year-old twins with Cunigan.

He has since been charged with four counts of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of weapons while under disability, and one count of improper discharge of a firearm.

