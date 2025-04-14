Vice President JD Vance responds after fire forces Pennsylvania Governor, family to evacuate home

PENNSYLVANIA — Vice President JD Vance responded after a fire forced Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family to evacuate from the Governor’s Residence on Sunday.

He wrote on social media after a man allegedly scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, eluded police, and broke into the governor’s mansion, where he set a fire, leaving behind significant damage, according to the Associated Press.

“Thanks be to God that Governor Shapiro and his family were unharmed in this attack,” VP Vance said on X. “Really disgusting violence, and I hope whoever did it is brought swiftly to justice.”

Shapiro said Sunday at a news conference that he, his wife, their four children, two dogs, and another family had celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover Saturday. State troopers pounded on their doors and woke them around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the AP said.

“We don’t know the person’s specific motive yet,” Shapiro told the news conference. “But we do know a few truths. First: This type of violence is not OK. This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society. And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another or one particular person or another. It is not OK, and it has to stop. We have to be better than this.”

Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday it is an active and early investigation.

A motive has not been determined.

