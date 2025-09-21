Veterans taking off from Wright-Patt for 20th annual Honor Flight

W.P.A.F.B. — Thousands of people reserved a spot for the 20th annual Honor Flight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson will speak with families and veterans about the experience tonight on News Center at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

They are leaving from Wright-Patt to Washington, DC.

Patterson said that live bands have been playing inside the hangar all day.

There are also vendors scattered along the grounds to discuss honor flights and other facts about Wright-Patt because it is an all-day event.

Patterson spoke with Vietnam Veteran Bill Ivory. He went on an Honor Flight a decade ago.

“It’s really tear-jerking, you know, when you get to Washington and all those people are there waiting on you, and, you know, give you all these things, and, you know, thanking you for coming, and just the whole experience is wonderful,” he said.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group