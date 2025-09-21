Scattered showers, storms moving through the region

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley has a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Sunday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A few scattered showers and storms are possible through the afternoon and evening.

A few communities will miss the rain today, but have better chances starting Monday, Marando said.

A severe storm or two is possible with damaging straight-line winds, but most storms will be regular downpours.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group