Scattered showers, storms moving through the region

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley has a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Sunday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pair accused of selling refurbished Dyson products as new sued by Ohio AG
- Kettering Health celebrates expansion at area facility
- School district closes all playgrounds after learning mulch contains metal
A few scattered showers and storms are possible through the afternoon and evening.
A few communities will miss the rain today, but have better chances starting Monday, Marando said.
A severe storm or two is possible with damaging straight-line winds, but most storms will be regular downpours.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group