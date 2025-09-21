Finally! Rain chances are back. 

DAYTON, OH — Scattered showers and thunderstorms made their return to the Miami Valley today. If you didn’t get rain yet, don’t worry! We’ll have chances each of the next four days as well.

We have flipped the pattern. A big upper level area of high pressure has been replaced by a trough of low pressure. This is much more favorable for rain and storms over the coming days. I think we’ll see good pushes of rain on Monday and again Wednesday. There will be some lulls in between where we have dry time, but all in all expect around 2 inches of rain through Thursday.

On Monday, there is the small risk that a storm becomes strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center is indicating a level 1/5, marginal, risk. I do not expect this to be a big threat.