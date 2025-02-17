‘Very dangerous;’ Fire breaks out in boiler room of local school

DAYTON — A fire burned part of a Dayton charter school.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5, around 10:30 a.m. Dayton firefighters were called to Horizon Science Academy in the 100 block of South Monmouth Street.

“When I entered the building, went to the boiler room and noticed there was smoke and fire coming from underneath of the boiler system,” a maintenance worker for the school told News Center 7.

Tyler McCoy district chief with Dayton fire said the worker lived nearby and heard the alarm.

“Once I noticed it was all smoking up there, I closed the doors back and waited for the fire department,” the maintenance worker said.

Catherine Reynolds lives across the street.

“I came out and there were fire trucks coming in all over and there’s smoke coming from the back of the building,” Reynolds said.

“Boilers are very dangerous because of the high temperatures and the high pressure of the water we use, we could have an explosion,” McCoy said.

Firefighters said they did manage to put out the flames in the basement but the school’s heat source likely has major damage.

Gas service was also shut off to the building.

Firefighters were thankful no students were here Monday.

“Could have been exposed to the fire byproducts but also the cold weather that we have to deal with ... evacuating a lot of kids would have been a huge endeavor,” McCoy said.

News Center 7 reached out to school officials to see if class will be held on Tuesday.

We will continue to follow this story.

