Verdict announced in trial of second man accused of shooting, killing girl asleep in her bed

DAYTON — A jury has reached a verdict in the case of the second man accused of firing shots that killed a 12-year-old girl while she was sleeping.

News Center 7's Mike Campbell was in court for the final day of the trial and verdict.

Javen Conner’s trial wrapped up late Friday morning. A Montgomery County jury reached and announced its verdict just hours later.

The jury found Conner guilty of all of the counts he was facing, including murder and felonious assault.

This came 10 days after a jury found Conner’s co-defendant and brother, Antawan Benson, guilty in the case as well.

Prosecutors said Conner fired shots on W. Fairview Avenue in August 2024. At least one of those bullets hit Isabella Carlos while she was asleep in her bed.

