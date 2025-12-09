Verdict announced in trial of man accused of shooting, killing girl asleep in her bed

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting into three homes and killing a 12-year-old girl while she was sleeping has been convicted.

A Montgomery County jury found Antawan Benson guilty of all of the counts he was facing, including murder and felonious assault.

Twelve-year-old Isabella Carlos was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed in August 2024.

Police arrested two brothers about two weeks after the shooting, Benson and Javen Connor.

Investigators said their gunfire missed the intended target.

The trial for Benson took five full days, spread out over parts of two weeks.

The jury reviewed more than 200 exhibits and what more than a dozen witnesses said during testimony.

During closing arguments, the defense asked the jury not to count on the testimony of Malia Bailey.

She was the woman who told jurors that she drove Benson and his brother to the scene, watched them walk away, heard gunfire, then spotted them running back to her car with guns in hand.

“False witness identifications, someone taking the stand and lying, leads to false convictions,” the defense said during closing arguments.

“You are the judge of what happened on 33 Fairview. You decide if you believe her, if it lines up with all the evidence collected during the investigation,” Montgomery County assistant prosecuting attorney Kelly Madzey said during the closing arguments.

Benson will be sentenced at a later date.

