Vehicle forces car off road, injuring 4 people

DAYTON — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Dayton earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Jan. 4, 2026, at around 3:05 a.m. at the intersection of E. Siebenthaler Avenue and Zephyr Drive.

A vehicle attempted to pass a Camaro and collided with it, according to Dayton police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Following the impact, the Camaro was forced off the road, hitting a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the Camaro failed to stop and identify themselves.

The driver of the Camaro, a 22-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with possible injuries resulting from the crash.

A 21-year-old male passenger in the Camaro had serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Two other passengers, ages 19 and 34, were also taken to the hospital.

Authorities suspect that the driver of the Camaro may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group