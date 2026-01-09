Vacant house catches fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported house fire in Dayton.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Pritz Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m.

District Fire Chief Nick Judge told News Center 7 that the house was vacant.

Judge added that fire crews were familiar with the house because they responded to a fire there about a month ago.

Witnesses told firefighters that they had seen people going in and out of the home before the fire. Judge encouraged anyone to contact the police if they see people going in and out of vacant houses or if a vacant property looks like it needs to be resecured.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

