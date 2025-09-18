‘Use your melon!’ Big mess on Ohio interstate after semi avoids crash

OHIO — A semi driver hauling watermelons had to take quick action to avoid a crash on an Ohio interstate.

Matt Bruning from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wrote in a social media post that a driver tried to merge along Interstate 71 at I-275 and almost hit a semi.

ODOT camera shows that this happened on Sept. 15.

The semi was carrying a load of watermelons. The driver saw a car attempt to merge.

They avoided a crash, but “there was a big mess to clean up,” Bruning said.

ODOT also posted the video on social media.

“After watching this driver who decided to dangerously merge across multiple lanes just to make their exit when there are HUNDREDS MORE. Do not be this driver!!!” They said.

ODOT camera showed that there were pieces of watermelon scattered across the highway.

“Use your melon!” said Bruning. “If you miss your exit, do NOT do this!”

