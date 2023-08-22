Use of force by Kettering officers caught on video justified, chief says

KETTERING — In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Kettering police provided an update after a video of one of their officers punching a suspect spread across social media.

Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman played body-worn camera, the social media video that was released and backseat video from the officer’s cruisers during the arrest.

On Aug. 18 at 6:30 a.m. two Kettering officers, identified as Officers Doug Kowalski and Marcus Loel, were called to a suspicious person in the area of Wilmington Pike and Ansel Drive, Protsman said.

Protsman played body warn camera from Officer Loel.

It shows officers approaching a man, identified as Mark Coleman, 38, and asking him if he has any identification and can tell them his name.

Coleman told officers his name was “Eric Cooper” and repeatedly stated he did not have any identification on him.

Video shows Coleman has multiple things in his hands including a rod, a plastic bag, a bag on his waist and a backpack.

Coleman tells officers he has trouble remembering things, such as his name.

Protsman said officers suspected Coleman could have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol and were suspicious about the multiple items he told them he picked up.

The video continues to show officers trying to get Coleman to identify himself.

“I was jumped, I have a brain trauma,” Coleman said.

After 10 minutes of attempting to get Coleman to identify himself, officers then attempt to take him into custody.

Protsman said Coleman continued to struggle and pull away from officers during his arrest.

He also showed a video by a bystander that had spread across social media, which shows Loel close-fist strike the suspect in the side multiple times.

Protsman said the officer reacted to Coleman allegedly reaching into the bag on his waist, which officers were unsure what it contained.

He also said the officer deployed his Taser before striking the suspect, but Coleman was allegedly still resisting.

“I think what the public needs to understand is that the officers are well trained,” Protsman said.

“I get what people think but it’s part of the job and it’s what officers have to do sometimes,” he added.

Protsman said he, along with an internal affairs sergeant, found the use of force by officers “reasonable” and “appropriate”

The officers were not placed on leave.

Coleman was taken to the hospital and once released booked into Montgomery Jail on Charges of obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, possession of drug instruments, and for a felony warrant he had out of Montgomery County, Protsman said.

He is currently still in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

