U.S. Marshals issue scam warning of callers impersonating them in Ohio

OHIO — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has issued a phone scam warning to Ohioans.

>>RELATED: Sheriff’s office warns of scammers pretending to be deputies in Auglaize County

Callers have contacted people and are claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials, according to a U.S.M.S. spokesperson.

The caller attempts to collect a fine instead of arrest due to a claim of identity theft, failing to report for jury duty, or other issues.

They tell the victim that can avoid the arrest by making the payment first, which means withdrawing cash and transferring it to the government by depositing cash into bitcoin ATMs, the spokesperson said.

>>RELATED: Sheriff’s office issues phone scam warning in Logan County

“Scammers use many tactics to sound and appear credible. They sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses,” the U.S.M.S. said in a statement. “They also spoof government phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency or the court.”

The U.S. Marshals Service states they will never call you and demand payment to resolve the case.

They add that marshals will never ask for credit, debit, and gift card numbers.

USMS say personal and financial information should never be revealed to unknown callers.

©2024 Cox Media Group