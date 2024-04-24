Sheriff’s office warns of scammers pretending to be deputies in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A warning has been issued that scammers are calling people pretending to be sheriff’s deputies.

>>Sheriff’s office issues phone scam warning in Logan County

The Auglaize Sheriff’s Office said they are aware that residents have received scam calls from individuals saying that they are deputies, according to a social media post.

The person is using the real names of deputies from their office and likely locating the deputy’s name on public websites.

“Rest assured that our office does not call residents over the phone to inform them of missing court dates, warrants, etc.,” the sheriff’s office said. “And at no time would our office request payment for fines over the phone.”

They added that if anyone doubts the legitimacy of someone over the phone stating they are law enforcement, don’t hesitate to hang up.

After that, call the number for that agency you obtained on your own.





©2024 Cox Media Group