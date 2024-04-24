Sheriff’s office issues phone scam warning in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning regarding phone scam calls.

The sheriff’s office said on social media that they have been receiving reports of phone scam calls.

“Don’t trust your caller ID,” they said. “Scammers can make any name or number show up on your caller ID. That is called spoofing.”

The sheriff’s office said it happens in the following ways:

Scammers use automated dialing software to set up robocalls.

They decide what to display on your caller ID. It could look like a local call.

They start calling and can make millions of calls over Internet phone lines in minutes.

“As always, do not give out personal information,” the sheriff’s office added.

They advise people to use call blocking and to talk to their phone carriers about their options.

For information, visit this website.

