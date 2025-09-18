U.S. Department of Labor awards $2M to workers affected by closure of Ohio paper mill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded a $2 million grant to Ohio to aid workers affected by the closure of the Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC Chillicothe Paper Mill.

This grant, administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, will support employment and training services for the 780 workers who will be laid off due to the mill’s closure on August 10, 2025.

Pixelle Specialty Solutions initially announced the permanent closure of its Chillicothe Paper Mill on June 13, 2025. Despite efforts by state and local officials to find a buyer for the facility, these attempts were unsuccessful, leading to the final closure date.

The grant will enable the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to provide retraining and skills development services for dislocated workers in Fairfield, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties.

The funding is part of the National Dislocated Worker Grant program, supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, which assists areas experiencing significant economic dislocation events.

The grant aims to mitigate the impact of the mill’s closure by equipping affected workers with new skills and employment opportunities, helping to stabilize the local economy.

