Firefighters find human remains during house fire

BRACKEN COUNTY, Kentucky — Firefighters discovered human remains as they were extinguishing a fire in Kentucky on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the Brooksville Community in Bracken County, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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While putting out the fire, firefighters discovered human remains inside the residence.

Due to the condition of the remains, the victim could not be identified.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim at the medical examiner’s office.

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