U.S. Bank closing 3 north Miami Valley branches, regional manager confirms

U.S. Bank is closing three branches in the Miami Valley in response to changing banking preferences and behaviors, a regional communications manager with the bank confirmed to News Center 7 on Thursday.

“Client’s banking preferences and behaviors are changing, including a rapid migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms, and a desire for greater simplicity,” the regional manager, Chad Seely, said.

“As we evolve along with our clients, we are reevaluating our physical footprint, and in some instances, consolidating branch locations in select markets. Although we are closing some branches, we continue to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities.”

Two branches in Shelby County and another in Miami County are scheduled to close in October.

Clients received notification in early July that the Anna branch would close on Oct. 2, Seely said, and that the Piqua branch would close on Oct. 15. Clients were also notified that the Russia branch will close on Oct. 24.

“We understand the closure of any branch is a disruption for our clients and our employees, and we are working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved,” he said, noting the closures will not affect client accounts and there will be no service interruption.

Other U.S. Bank branches surrounding the ones slated for closure, include Botkins, West Main Troy and Versailles, all less than 9 miles from the closing branch, as well as through continuing digital and voice services.





