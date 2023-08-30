U.S. 35 intersection to become interchange, lane closures expected

GREENE COUNTY — Construction of an interchange between Xenia and Beavercreek has started and lane closures can be expected, according to a Greene County engineer.

The intersection of U.S. 35, Valley, and Trebein roads will become an interchange.

According to the county’s project information sheet, the interchange will be the final component of a long-term project to upgrade U.S. 35 from I-75 to IR-64.

Traffic on U.S. 35 has been maintained, but no left turns from U.S. 35 West to southbound Valley Road can be made.

Instead, drivers can detour U.S. 35 West past Orchard Lane to return east on U.S. 35 to Valley Road.

Additional lane restrictions may be in effect in either direction of U.S. 35, Valley, and Trebein roads.

The project is estimated to be finished in October 2025.









