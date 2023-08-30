Senator Mitch McConnell freezes while speaking in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Kentucky — Senator Mitch McConnell was speaking in Covington, Kentucky when he froze up and stared into the distance, according to our media partner WCPO-9 in Cincinnati.

The Senate GOP leader was answering questions at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government forum at the Madison Event Center, but said he couldn’t hear what was asked. The reporter repeated the question before McConnell stopped talking and stared into space.

Another person approached the Republican leader and asked him if he heard what was said. They then said McConnell would need a moment before he would continue, the station said.

McConnell continued answering questions, but not for a long.

He traveled to Covington to speak on a variety of topics, including the Brent Spence Bridge.

A similar situation occurred in late July leading McConnell to leave his press conference at the Capitol. Here, McConnell walked up to the podium and started talking but then he appeared to lose his train of thought before he cut his thoughts short, mid-sentence, and stared off into the distance., the station said

McConnell said he was “fine” when asked about the July incident.

McConnell is 81 years old and was out of the Senate, earlier this year for about six weeks after falling and hitting his head. His office later said that he had suffered a concussion and fractured rib, the station said.





