Historic Traxler Mansion torn down days after fire

DAYTON — A historic Dayton mansion damaged by two fires months apart has been torn down.

>> PHOTOS: Historic Traxler Mansion torn down after weekend fire

An emergency demolition of the Traxler Mansion on Yale Ave. was conducted Tuesday, just days after a fire broke out at the property, according to people on the scene who identified themselves as building inspectors.

The mansion was heavily damaged in April after a massive fire. Months later, on Sunday, another fire was reported at what was left of the mansion.

Firefighters had to work to put out the fire from the outside of the building Sunday, due to the deteriorated condition following a previous fire, Dayton Fire Department (DFD) Captain Brad French told News Center 7 Tuesday.

>> RELATED: Traxler Mansion catches fire again; Dayton Fire investigating cause

The causes of both fires were deemed “undetermined,” as conditions were deemed too unsafe to enter and conduct a comprehensive investigation.

We’ll have more on this story and community reaction tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Traxler Mansion torn down (Scott Kessler/Staff)

© 2023 Cox Media Group