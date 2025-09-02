US 35 expected to be closed for ‘several hours’ after rollover crash in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Drivers can expect US 35 westbound near Interstate 675 to be closed for an extended period of time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m.

Beavercreek Police said the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.

TRENDING STORIES:

“One person was trapped and another person was ejected,” police shared on social media.

The severity of injuries from the crash is not known at this time.

Police said that westbound US 35 is expected to be closed for “several hours.”

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group