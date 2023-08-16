Upgrades set for golf club at Yankee Trace Practice Facility

CENTERVILLE — The Golf Club at Yankee Trace Practice Facility has upgrades coming to the green this month.

Some of the upgrades include new turf, a new practice green, and a comfort station, according to a spokesperson from Yankee Trace.

A new 2,500-square-foot practice green will be added to help decrease congestion on the original clubhouse practice green. This addition will be located between the new cart path and the main parking lot.

An entertainment area is also in the works. It will provide seating and a spot to relax near the southwest-hitting stations.

The addition of a comfort station designed to match the clubhouse design will house the driving range ball dispenser and a water and ice machine.

The current Bentgrass turf will be converted to Bermuda grass to have better quality and increased durability. New irrigation piping will be fitted to maintain the turf.

The hitting area’s depth will be shortened to allow better visibility of the three newly constructed target greens.

The two-tier driving range will be relandscaped and converted to one large platform.

“Our top priority is creating an exceptional experience for our guests. The Golf Club at Yankee Trace has always been home to one of the most popular driving ranges in southern Ohio, and it is about to become even better,” Yankee Trace Administrator Steve Marino said.

The golf course will not be impacted by construction. The practice facility project started this week and is estimated to be complete by the start of the 2024 golf season, the spokesperson said.

