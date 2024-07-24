Right lane closed, driver critically injured after semi crash on EB I-70 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE @7:45 a.m.

The right lane remains closed, and a driver is critically hurt after involving three semis on Eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7′s Daybreak, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and troopers responded just before 4:15 a.m. to I-70 EB just past the Ohio/Indiana line on initial reports of a crash involving three semis.

A semi crashed into a parked semi and then hit another, according to Sgt. Mark Murray.

He told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that CareFlight transported the at-fault driver to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

Medics transported his wife, a passenger, to the hospital with minor injuries.

The other two drivers were asleep in their parked semis. Both were not hurt.

Troopers closed all eastbound lanes of I-70 while CareFlight was on the scene but reopened the left lane.

The right lane remains closed, Sgt. Murray said.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

At least one person is hurt after a crash involving three semis on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Preble County early Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics responded at 4:13 a.m. to initial reports of a crash on I-70 EB just past the Ohio/Indiana line.

Three semis are involved, and the right lane is blocked, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

At least one person is hurt.

We will update this story.

