1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes on its top; Left lane blocked on SB I-75 in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — A person is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed on its top on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes on its top; Left lane blocked on SB I-75 in West Carrollton

Officers and medics responded at 1:03 a.m. to reports of a crash in the contraflow lane of I-75 SB at Dixie Highway.

ODOT cameras show the left lane is blocked and several officers at the scene.

Medics transported 1 person to an area hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Scanner traffic indicated that a vehicle ended up on its top.

We will update this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Crash on SB I-75 at Dixie Highway Photo from: ODOT (ODOT /Credit: ODOT)

