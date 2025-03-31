UPDATE: More than 4K without power after Sunday’s storms move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 2:30 a.m.
Almost 4,500 people are without power in the Miami Valley.
As of 2:25 a.m., 4,055 total AES customers reported their power was out, according to an outage map.
This includes over 2,000 across the Miami Valley.
The outages have been reported in the following Miami Valley counties:
- Clinton County: 733
- Montgomery County: 638
- Greene County: 348
- Warren County: 298
- Logan County: 15
- Champaign County: 8
- Preble County: 1
- Shelby County: 1
According to Duke Energy’s website, as of 2:30 a.m., a total of 2,456 outages were reported in Butler and Warren counties.
The includes:
- Butler County: 991
- Warren County: 1,465
We will continue to update this story.
