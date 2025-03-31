Local

UPDATE: More than 4K without power after Sunday’s storms move through region

By WHIO Staff
Power Outage Staff photo
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 2:30 a.m.

Almost 4,500 people are without power in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 2:25 a.m., 4,055 total AES customers reported their power was out, according to an outage map.

This includes over 2,000 across the Miami Valley.

TRENDING STORIES:

The outages have been reported in the following Miami Valley counties:

  • Clinton County: 733
  • Montgomery County: 638
  • Greene County: 348
  • Warren County: 298
  • Logan County: 15
  • Champaign County: 8
  • Preble County: 1
  • Shelby County: 1

According to Duke Energy’s website, as of 2:30 a.m., a total of 2,456 outages were reported in Butler and Warren counties.

The includes:

  • Butler County: 991
  • Warren County: 1,465

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read