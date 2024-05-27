Morning rain, gradual clearing this afternoon; Turning cooler midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Rain chances begin to lighten up
- Cooler temperatures briefly midweek
- Drier weather this week
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Drizzle and light rain will let up throughout the early morning hours, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Damp roadways will cause issues for any early commute. Gradual clearing, turning partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for a few showers.
Many will stay dry with highs in the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. Cool night with lows in the 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable weather with highs in the lower 70s. Another cool night with lows in the 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunny. A great day with highs in the mid-70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Warmer as highs climb back to 80 degrees. Stray P.M. Shower Possible.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible. Highs near 80.
