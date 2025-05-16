UPDATE: 911 service restored to Verizon customers in local county

DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @7:40 a.m.

People are no longer experiencing issues with 911 lines in Darke County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Verizon calls are now coming into their office on the 911 line.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Verizon customers were being directly transferred to the Darke County Sheriff’s business line.

That is no longer the case since the 911 lines are working.

They had to work with Verizon and Brightspeed to resolve the issue.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group