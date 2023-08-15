Upcoming Riverside sobriety checkpoints

MONTGOMERY CO. — The Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force announced they will conduct two OVI sobriety checkpoints this weekend in Riverside.

>>TRENDING: Body found in water at Eastwood MetroPark identified

According to a spokesperson from the combined agency, the checkpoints and enhanced patrol will take place on Friday, August 18.

Drivers should expect Riverside Police Officers, Dayton Police Officers, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and officers from the combined Agency Task Force to be conducting roadside checks for alcohol and drug impairment.

The times and locations for the two checkpoints will be revealed on Friday.

©2023 Cox Media Group