University gets $2.5M grant to expand mobile street medicine program

DAYTON — Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine and Premier Health received a $2.5 million federal grant, the first of its kind awarded in Ohio.

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The funding will expand Dayton Street Medicine, a program that delivers primary care directly to people experiencing homelessness.

The five-year grant will help Dayton Street Medicine provide care for more patients and train additional medical students and residents.

The program launched in 2025.

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In its first year, Dayton Street Medicine served over 300 people.

Dayton Street Medicine currently operates for one half day per week from the Premier Health Mobile Clinic at the Dream Center on East Third Street.

This summer, Dayton Street Medicine will add two new service days.

One expansion will extend care to a rural setting through a new partnership with the Bethany Center in Piqua and Miami County Public Health.

The second new service day will launch street rounds, focusing on outreach in high-needs areas in Dayton.

Each outreach team will include a family medicine physician, a peer recovery supporter, and a program coordinator who is also a certified medical assistant, along with medical students and family medicine residents.

The program hopes this training will expand access to community-based care.

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