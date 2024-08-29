Under pressure: New Surgeon General advisory raises alarm on parenting stress

Parents in the United States are overwhelmed and burned out with the dizzying pace of the world, and it has become a public health concern.

That’s according to a new advisory released Wednesday by the Surgeon General.

The advisory cited a 2023 survey of adults from the American Psychological Association. Researchers found 33% of parents reported high levels of stress in the past month compared to 20% of other adults.

“It feels impossible to be a parent these days,” says mom Nicky Dickeroff. “Constantly trying to get groceries, make things affordable, try to make sure the kids are getting a good education, keep up with their health needs. The list just doesn’t end.”

The Surgeon General’s advisory describes how parents are now spending many more hours on both work and primary child care. The demands have come at the cost of quality time with one’s partner, sleep, and parental leisure time. The advisory says prolonged and severe stress can begin to impact the entire family, including children.

“The mental health conditions of parents can pose greater risks for children,” the advisory notes. “But they can be mitigated by protective factors like social support networks and positive parenting behaviors.”

Erin Reagan credits the Social Mommas & Littles of Greater Boston for helping her manage the stresses of motherhood. Members of the group meet regularly, providing an outlet for parents to talk and for their kids to play.

“If I didn’t have a group of mom friends in so many different parts of my life, I don’t know how it would be,” Reagan told News Center 7′s sister station Boston 25 News. “It would be terrible.”

The Surgeon General’s advisory is calling for a shift in policy and cultural norms, including recognizing that time spent parenting is equal to time spent working at a paying job. The advisory also calls for paid family and medical leave, sick time for all workers, and more support for financial assistance for child care.

Still, parents say they wouldn’t trade the responsibility for the world.

“Parenthood in itself is stressful,” said dad Elisio Martinez. “But trust your instincts as a mother and father, and if you follow your instincts, you’ll make the right choices for your kids.”

