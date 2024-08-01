‘Udder-ly fed up;’ State trooper rescues escaped cow at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS — State troopers are constantly on the move, even at the Ohio State Fair.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper caught an escaped cow while on duty at the Ohio State Fair, according to a social media post.
“Sergeant Maynard Gasser caught an escaped cow who was udder-ly fed up with the fair and trying to moooove away from the viaduct area,” OSHP said.
Photos show the trooper succeeded and returned the cow to its pin.
