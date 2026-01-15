Two teens killed when sand tunnel collapses in Florida

INVERNESS, Fla. — Two Florida boys, George Watts and Derrick Hubbard, both 14 years old, tragically passed away due to a sand tunnel collapse at Sportsman Park. The incident prompted a response from Citrus County deputies and has left the community in mourning.

The boys were playing at the beach when the tunnel they had dug collapsed on them. Their neighbor, Zachariah Roberson, described them as joyful and energetic kids who were simply enjoying a day outside.

“They were just being kids. They were just playing in sand. We always encourage our kids to get off the tablets, electronics, to go play outside, and that’s exactly what they were doing,” Roberson said.

Roberson shared that a cross has been placed in the sand where the tragic incident occurred, serving as a memorial for the two boys.

He stated, “You know, they’re definitely going to be missed. That’s for sure.”

On Wednesday morning, the Watts family decided to donate George’s organs. Roberson went to U-F Health Shands Hospital along with dozens of community members to support the family during this difficult time. He recorded a touching moment of unity and prayer, appreciating that George’s donation would help save other children.

“Just knowing that they’re going to save other kids with their donations and that they will live on somehow, that’s a blessing,” he said.

The Citrus Schools superintendent acknowledged the tragedy in an online message, stating, “The tragic events involving two of your students have deeply impacted all of us.” To help students cope with the loss, the district will have support teams on campus throughout the week.

Experts advise that children should not dig holes deeper than their waists at the beach. They recommend filling in large holes before leaving to prevent accidents for future beachgoers.

