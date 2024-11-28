Two Ohio airports ranked in nation’s top 10 most on-time flights

Many people dread holiday air travel, with more people flocking to airports to get home for the holidays.

A ranking by Kayak shows two Ohio airports in the top 10 most on-time airports.

The Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky International Airport is number 7 on the list, only having a 12 percent of flights delayed on Thanksgiving and 14 percent on Christmas. According to Kayak, CVG’s average delay is 18 minutes.

The John Glenn Columbus International Airport is number 9, with 13 percent of flights delayed on Thanksgiving and 16 percent on Christmas. According to Kayak, CMH’s average delay is 17 minutes.

The number one most on-time airport was the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

