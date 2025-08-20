Trump: ‘Mail-in ballots are corrupt.’ Changes may be coming for the mail-in process

DAYTON — President Trump is proposing changes to mail-in ballot guidelines to increase voting integrity, prompting election officials at the county and state levels to prepare for adjustments in verification standards.

The proposal aims to enhance the security of mail-in voting, a method that has been under scrutiny for its potential vulnerabilities. Election officials are ready to implement changes to ensure the integrity of the voting process, with Montgomery County Board of Elections emphasizing its commitment to security measures.

“Mail-in ballots are corrupt,” President Trump stated, highlighting his concerns about the current system.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]the

TRENDING STORIES:

Bob Warnock, a truck driver from New Lebanon, expressed distrust in absentee ballots, saying, “People voting and it wasn’t them. A lot of that. I saw it on TV and they still deny it!”

Jeff Rezabek from the Montgomery County Board of Elections explained, “There are security documents and things on the ballot itself that we check. So you can’t just go out and make a photocopy of the ballot.”

Amber Jenkins from News Center 7 visited Montgomery County to gather public opinion on the proposed changes and the efforts to verify mail-in ballots. Residents like Bob Warnock voiced concerns over the integrity of absentee voting, citing instances of alleged fraud.

Rezabek assured that the Montgomery County Board of Elections is proactive in maintaining voting integrity, working closely with the Secretary of State to follow rules and guidelines. He stated that any changes proposed would be implemented and communicated to voters.

The Ohio Secretary of State released a statement indicating that they are reviewing the President’s proposal and will discuss potential changes with the General Assembly, as modifications to Ohio’s voting process require legislative approval.

As discussions continue regarding the proposed changes to mail-in ballot guidelines, election officials remain committed to ensuring the security and integrity of the voting process. Voters in Montgomery County and across Ohio can expect updates as the situation develops.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group