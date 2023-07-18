UPDATE: Truck smashes into house, 2 injured in 3-vehicle accident in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE @ 4:46 p.m. (Dec. 1):

The drivers of a car and truck were taken to Miami Valley Hospital South from Wednesday night’s accident that left a pickup truck smashed against a house in the 3900 block of Indian Ripple Road and one of two cars involved near Rob’s Beer Barn at Darst and Indian Ripple roads, Beavercreek police Capt. Shawn Sumner told News Center 7.

A third vehicle was involved in the accident, he said, but the crash remains under investigation.

INITIAL REPORT (Nov. 30)

A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital.

Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Indian Ripple Road on the report of the accident about 6:48 p.m., according to Beavercreek police radio dispatch.

One of the vehicles ended up near Rob’s Beer Barn, at Darst and Indian Ripple roads. The other, truck truck, hit the house at 2992 Indian Ripple Road.

We’re working to learn more about the conditions of the injured and what might have caused the accident. We will update this developing report.

