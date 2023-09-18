Troy schools on 2-hour delay today after Friday’s false active shooter alarms at high school

TROY — Classes will start late at a Miami County school district this morning after Friday’s two false active shooter alarms at Troy High School.

All Troy City Schools buildings will be on a two-hour delay to allow staff members to meet and discuss Friday’s false alarms at the high school, the school district said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

The delay will affect all Troy students regardless of what building they attend, including all Upper Valley Career Center students.

Staff members in the buildings are asked to report at their normal times, according to the school district.

“We would again like to apologize for Friday’s incidents and the harm it caused to all involved,” the school said. “Monday’s delay for meetings is just the first of many steps we will take to improve our protocols moving forward.

The district says counselors will be available to meet with Troy High School students today and throughout the week.

News Center 7 reported Friday that a substitute teacher accidentally triggered the high school’s emergency alert system, according to the district.

“It’s a key on the computer,” Superintendent Chris Piper told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson. “It’s red to indicate for that purpose. You have to hit the button twice and respond to a prompt on the screen.”

The district said students and staff did “exactly as they should have” by running from the building or sheltering in place.

Shortly after that, around 9 a.m., the same substitute teacher accidentally triggered the alarm again.

After it was deemed a false alarm, the district made the decision to cancel classes at the high school for the day.

In a statement released later Friday, Piper said today was “a series of incredibly unfortunate and upsetting events” and apologized to all families impacted by what happened.

