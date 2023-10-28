Troy restaurant owner dies after cancer battle

TROY — Employees and community members are mourning the loss of a local restaurant owner.

Ruben Pelayo, owner of El Sombrero in Troy, died Friday afternoon after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer, a close friend announced in a post on the Mexican restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday morning.

“His kindness, generosity, big heart and love for life has made a huge impact on me personally and I hope many others,” the post read.

Pelayo’s generosity included his annual tradition of serving up free Thanksgiving meals at his restaurant, which was something he’d done for more than two decades.

Dozens of people have taken to the comment section of the post to remember Pelayo, calling him “a huge asset to this community” and someone who “cared for all that crossed his path.”

