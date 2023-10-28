‘It’s like I lost a child;’ Workers’ future uncertain after fire destroys restaurant

DAYTON — Workers at Legacy Pancake House picked up their final paycheck Friday.

Just over a week ago, the popular Dayton restaurant caught fire.

The flames are the reason all employees are now out of a job.

Through the countless numbers of hugs and tears, employees stood together.

“We were all each other’s therapists. We were all each other’s shoulder to cry on,” Khristina Huist said.

Huist worked at the restaurant for 20 years.

“I grew up in this building. I came here when it was the Golden Nugget. I’ve met my son’s father here,” she said.

Since the restaurant burned down she said she feels broken.

“It’s just been harder than anything. It’s like I’ve lost a child,” Huist said.

She isn’t sure what’s next when her final check runs out.

“I don’t know what we’re gonna do. We’re all out searching,” she said.

Loyal customers came to support the servers that they will no longer see every day.

“I love them all, It’s just like a family,” Stul Pin said. “I’m hoping that people will help them out as best they can.”

Sandra Picciano-Brand started a fundraiser for the employees.

“I just felt like I had to do something. I felt helpless,” she said.

The goal is to raise $25,000 for the servers that she loves.

“It’s just, it’s a place unlike any other restaurant,” Picciano-Brand said.

“Everything is gonna count and everything helps. We so appreciate it,” Huist said.

Another fundraiser has been created in the hopes of rebuilding the restaurant.









