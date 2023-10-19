‘It’s more than losing our job;’ Employees react after popular local breakfast spot burns down

DAYTON — A popular breakfast spot in Dayton was destroyed after catching fire early Thursday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to the Legacy Pancake House at the 1500 block of N. Keowee Street.

Fire officials say the business, which has been around since the 60′s, is a total loss.

Nancy Maybury, a co-owner of the Legacy Pancake House, told News Center 7 she found out the building had caught fire after seeing a photo.

“The building was a ball of fire,” she said.

The building has stayed standing through the Memorial Day tornadoes and open through the pandemic, but this fire has officially closed the doors.

