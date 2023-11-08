Trotwood Mayor loses reelection

TROTWOOD — Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald has lost her reelection bid.

McDonald lost to the mayor-elect Yvette Page, who currently serves as vice mayor, by over 110 votes.

McDonald served as Trotwood’s mayor for the last eight years.

>> November 7, 2023 General Election Results

Both Page and McDonald are Democrats.

The two also ran against each other in 2019.

Page was first elected to council in 2017 and was appointed vice mayor in 2022.

She will begin her role as mayor on Jan. 1.

