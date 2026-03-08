Troopers searching for suspect after chase in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after a police chase ended in a crash in Clark County on Sunday morning.

The call came out around 3 a.m., according to a Springfield OSP dispatcher.

The dispatcher said that a suspect led troopers on a chase and crashed out in the 50 block of West Perrin Avenue in Springfield.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

