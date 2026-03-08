Woman in custody after missing 6-year-old child found, several other kids left unattended

FRANKLIN — A woman is in custody after a missing child was found, and several other kids were left unattended early Saturday in Warren County.

The Franklin, Ohio Division of Police wrote in a social media post that officers responded to reports of a missing child early Saturday morning at the Emerald Edge Apartments on Second Street.

Kerri Steinmetz, 25, was arrested on a felony count for inducing panic and three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, according to a Franklin Police spokesperson.

The charges come from an investigation after officers responded to a 911 open line call.

They found three children, ages 7, 4, and 2, were left unattended inside an apartment, the spokesperson said.

“During the investigation, it was determined that a six-year-old child had left the residence, prompting a significant multi-agency search effort involving the Franklin Division of Police, Franklin Division of Fire, and assisting law enforcement partners,” the spokesperson stated. “The child was ultimately located safely, and no injuries were reported.”

Online jail records show that Steinmetz is booked in the Warren County Jail.

Bond has been set at over $5,200 for all four counts.

