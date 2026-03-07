Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton breaks university’s all-time scoring record

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University men’s basketball program has a new all-time scorer.

Senior Bruce Thornton broke the previous record of 2,096 points held by Dennis Hopson in Saturday’s game against Indiana.

Thornton needed just 12 points to break the record.

He buried a three-pointer late in the first half to break the record.

“He’s done it,” Ohio State men’s basketball wrote on social media. “The new all-time leading scorer in Ohio State men’s basketball history is Bruce Thornton!”

Other players on the scoring list include Herb Williams, William Buford, and Jerry Lucas.

Hopson attended Saturday’s game against Indiana.

The new all-time leading scorer in Ohio State men’s basketball history is Bruce Thornton!pic.twitter.com/iafoNDC2bf — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 7, 2026

