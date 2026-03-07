40-year-old man arrested after ‘accidental’ shooting at area Kroger

WARREN COUNTY — A 40-year-old man was arrested after an accidental shooting at a Kroger in Warren County on Friday night.

The shooting was reported at the Kroger in the 5000 block of State Route 48 around 7:30 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims with minor injuries. They were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes said a preliminary investigation indicates the victims were injured inside the lobby, or vestibule, area of the store.

The gunfire came from outside the store, likely from a nearby property. Hughes added that the shooting was accidental.

On Saturday morning, the Hamiltipn Township Police Department announced on social media that 40-year-old Jason Hall of Hamilton Township had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Hall was arrested on several charges, including:

Two counts of Assault (fourth-degree felony)

Two counts of Negligent Assault (third-degree misdemeanor)

One count of Inducing Panic (fourth-degree felony)

One count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm (first-degree misdemeanor)

He is currently being held in Warren County Jail.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested to assist in this investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) also responded to assist.

The shooting remains under investigation.

