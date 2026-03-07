Local

Police investigating shooting at area Kroger

By WHIO Staff
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Kroger in Warren County on Friday night.

The Hamilton Township Police Department said the shooting happened at the Kroger on State Route 48.

“At this time there is no threat to the public. It is a fluid situation,” the department said.

The Kroger will remain closed for the rest of the night and roads in the area are blocked.

