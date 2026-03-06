President Trump to visit area city

CINCINNATI — President Donald Trump will visit southwestern Ohio next week.

A White House spokesperson told our media partner, WCPO-9 TV, that Trump will be in Cincinnati on March 11 to talk about his government-run prescription drug website, TrumpRx.gov.

The president will visit Thermo Fisher Scientific, which is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company in Reading.

He’ll talk about the site, as it aims to help Americans get the lowest prices for prescription drugs, WCPO-9 reported.

As previously reported, TrumpRX launched in February.

A White House spokesperson told WCPO-9 that Trump will “celebrate his economic victories and showcase one of his most transformational policies: delivering lower prescription drug prices for working families” during the visit.

“Thanks to President Trump’s Most Favored Nation pricing agreements, American patients can now access dozens of medications at massively discounted prices through TrumpRx.gov – with more savings in store for American patients when Congress passes the President’s Great Healthcare Plan,” the spokesperson told WCPO-9. “The President will tout that massively popular policy and the rest of his Administration’s aggressive efforts to lower prices and make America more affordable.”

