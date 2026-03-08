State troopers, medics respond to crash at busy Clark Co. intersection

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash at a busy Clark County intersection.
Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway (OSHP) were dispatched around 9:17 p.m. to Middle Urbana Road and State Route 334 on a reported crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
The dispatcher told News Center 7 that Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also at the scene.
No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
